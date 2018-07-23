Meet Tullamore Credit Union at this year's Tullamore Show

For the first time, staff of Tullamore Credit Union Ltd will be in attendance at the Tullamore Show.

The staff will answer questions and queries about products and services currently available to members of the credit union from the farming community.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place on the second Sunday in August, August 12, 2018.

Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is Ireland's premier agricultural event. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions with a total prize-fund of €175,000.

It is Ireland's largest one-day show, averaging 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 Trade Stands, one of which will be home to Tullamore Credit Union for the day.

Tullamore Credit Union Ltd will has also sais it will be announcing details of further collaboration with several other Midlands based credit unions, saying that, "Cultivate is coming!"

In the meantime, if you have questions, queries or applications relating to Tullamore Credit Union's current farm loan products – simply drop into the office, use their NEW Express Loan Form, call on freephone loan line 1 800 56 55 55, email loans@tullamorecu.ie or apply online through the credit union website www.tullamorecu.ie.

You can also follow the Credit Union on facebook and apply direct through the social media platform.