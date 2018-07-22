Offaly road down to one lane after serious crash
Gardai are advising motorists to avoid the N52 between Blue Ball and Kilcormac following a serious collision.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash shortly before 8pm.
As Gardai deal with the situation they have taken the decision to restrict the road to one lane.
A stop/go system is in place on the N52 in the area as a result.
It is unclear at this time if serious injuries have occurred.
More as we get it.
UPDATE
10pm : The road has now re-opened and no serious injuries have been reported.
