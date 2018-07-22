Offaly road down to one lane after serious crash

Gardai are advising motorists to avoid the N52 between Blue Ball and Kilcormac following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash shortly before 8pm.

As Gardai deal with the situation they have taken the decision to restrict the road to one lane.

A stop/go system is in place on the N52 in the area as a result.

It is unclear at this time if serious injuries have occurred.

More as we get it.

UPDATE

10pm : The road has now re-opened and no serious injuries have been reported.