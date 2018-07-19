Expensive tools stolen in spate of Offaly burglaries

A Bord na Mona facility in Mount Lucas has been targeted by thieves on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

Gardaí in Edenderry are continuing to investigate the incidents, which resulted in tools being stolen.

The first occurred on June 29 when a quantity of tools were stolen from Bord na Mona in Mount Lucas. At the same facility between July 6 and July 9, more tools were illegally taken.

Gardaí are also probing the circumstances of a similar burglary where tools were stolen from a unit at Ballycon, not far from Mount Lucas, in the county between the same dates as the second incident at Bord na Mona.

If you have any information about these crimes, you can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

