REVEALED: The staggering cost of the recent Offaly wildfire in the Slieve Blooms

The true extent of the recent Slieve Blooms wildfire on the Laois/Offaly border has been revealed.

The scale and cost of the fire was revealed by Offaly's Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Clive Duke at the July meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday last, July 16.

Duke delivered a presentation on the fire, which had a fire front of over 4.5 miles, spanning both the Laois and Offaly sides of the mountain range.

Offaly Fire Services were alerted to the fire by a number of callers, including Coillte on Wednesday, July 4, prompting units from Birr and Ferbane to respond. Numerous other units, including from Laois Fire Services soon joined the fight against the giant blaze.

Three helicopters, the defence forces and Coillte were all part of the fight against the fire, with water being dropped from the air the main form of defence. Offaly Fire Services actually dug out mini 8,000-litre dams in the mountain so the helicopters could refill their 400-litre buckets without actually landing each time.

The fire burned for more than a week with a number of subsequent call-outs coming in after the main fire had been extinguished on Monday, July 9. From an Offaly perspective, the fire called upon the services of 24 fire service personnel, three fire engines, three water tankers, three four-wheel jeeps, one support van and one county mechanic to ensure the constant availability of machinery.

It was revealed at the July meeting of Offaly County Council that Offaly Fire Services alone spent almost 1,000 (932.7) man hours tackling the Slieve Bloom fires. The estimated cost of battling the blaze for Offaly services alone came in at almost €30,000 in terms of wages and equipment, the meeting was told.

A Coillte spokesperosn told the media this week that the company is still in the early stages of assessing the damage and it is too early to calculate the exact area of forestry burned in the blaze, but estimated the cost to Coillte in the 'millions of euro.'

The spokersperson said the company intends to carry out satellite and aerial mapping over the coming weeks.

“An early estimate would be circa 180 hectares of forestry. The cost of the fire could run to several million (euro) in terms of forestry loss and fire-fighting costs," they continued.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Danny Owens, led the tributes to Offaly Fire Service, thanking them and their colleagues in Laois for putting their lives at risk to contain the blaze, which was the biggest wildfire in Ireland during the recent heatwave.

Clive Duke concluded his presentation by informing the council that co-ordination is continuing between Offaly Fire Services and Coillte and Bord na Mona to assess future risks and fire management.

