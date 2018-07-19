Cash and jewellery stolen in daylight Offaly burglaries

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of recent burglaries, including the theft of cash and jewellery in two separate incidents in the north of the county.

The first of these incidents occurred at a house in the Clonmore area, near Rhode National School, between 9am and 1.15pm on Thursday last, July 12.

During the burglary, the house was ransacked and a number of items of jellewery were stolen.

The next day, Friday, July 13, a car was targeted on the Dublin Road in Edenderry. The parked car was broken into and the perpetrator left the area having stolen a sum of money.

Gardaí are continuing investigations into both incidents and anyone with information on either case can contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

