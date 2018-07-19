Offaly TD welcomes €1 billion fund for rural areas

Independent TD Carol Nolan has welcomed the launch of a new €1bn fund to revitalise rural areas.

Speaking today from the constituency Deputy Nolan announced that, “the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund Scheme is now open for first round submissions, and will provide investment to support suitable rural renewal projects in towns, villages and outlying areas with a population of less than 10,000."

"This Scheme has the potential to be a significant development driver for rural communities in particular, those who have suffered most profoundly from a decade of recession and degeneration. I will be encouraging areas in the constituency that qualify, to work up proposals throughout the lifetime of the Programme," she added.

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy, which made a commitment to provide an additional €1 billion for rural regeneration over the period 2019 to 2027. The Fund will be administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and €315million has been allocated to the first phase to 2022. It is anticipated that each area proposal would be valued at around €500k, or higher, and would be ready to commence in January 2019.

Deputy Nolan outlined the scope of the Scheme stating that, “proposals will need to demonstrate a collaborative approach and include a number of partners; they must have a strategic vision for the area; represent additionality and value for money and be capable of levering funds from other sources."

"Proposals must show that they will have a sustainable measureable impact on the social or economic development of their rural area and that the plan has a relevance to one or more of the National Strategic Outcomes of Project Ireland 2040. Essentially the scheme is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation and support job creation in rural areas.”.

Funding will be awarded through competitive bidding and the deadline for the receipt of applications under the first call for proposals is 12 noon on the 27th September 2018.

Deputy Nolan encouraged any eligible community with ‘Ready to Go’ initiatives to submit their proposals before the first deadline, and for other areas to start working up proposals for submission in successive rounds.

Full information on the scheme is available from www.drcd.gov.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.