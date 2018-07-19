Edenderry water disruption to persist today

A major water outage in Edenderry is set to persist for much of the day, Irish Water have indicated.

Irish Water has confirmed to the Offaly Express that repair works are continuing on a burst water main which occurred in Edenderry on Wednesday, July 18. The new estimated times for completion of these works is 4pm today, Thursday, July 19.

The burst main is causing major disruption to the town with Blundell Wood and surrounding areas most adversely affected.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, Irish Water said, "a major burst has occurred on the distribution mains from the Water Tower in Edenderry."

"This burst has disrupted water supply to all of the town. The location of the burst is known and the pipe is currently being exposed, but in order to fix the burst safely, the tower must be emptied before the repair can commence."

It is now estimated that the pipes will be replaced by 4pm this evening.

"After that the reservoir has to start filling before pressure builds in the distribution watermain network, and water supply can be restored to all customers," Irish Water said.

Customers may experience partial or total water outage as repair works continue.

Irish Water has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert in Edenderry, you can quote this unique alert reference number: OFF024218.

