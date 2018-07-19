Midlands shop sells €250,000 winning lotto ticket!

Someone in the Midlands is €250,000 richer today after a Laois shop sold a winning lotto ticket for Wednesday night's draw.

Supervalu in Abbeyiex confirmed on their Facebook page late on Wednesday night that they had sold the winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket which comes with a prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 22, 23, 24 and 26.

The bonus was 27.