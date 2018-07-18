Jobs advertised as furniture chain plans to open in Tullamore

Furniture chain, EZ Living, has advertised for eight new jobs as they plan to open a new branch in Tullamore.

Ez Living Furniture already has stores in Naas, Navan, Cork, Waterford and Dublin, as well as a host of branches in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

The homeware group are now recruiting for staff to join the team at their "exciting new endeavour" in Tullamore. The jobs advertised include a Store Manager, Assistant Manager, Furniture Sales Advisor, Furniture Sales Advisor, specialising in Mattresses, Giftware Sales Advisor, Visual Merchandiser, Cleaner and Security Guard.

EZ Living promises an attractive bonus scheme, staff discounts, a culture of developing and promoting from within the company and a fun, high energy work environment to its staff.

Applicants for the above position are asked to send a cover letter that answers the following questions:

What position are you appying for?

What is your notice period & salary expectation?

Applicants are also asked to send a CV and application details can be sought through EZ Living. You can view the job adverts here.

