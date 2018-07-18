Collapsed Offaly bridge to re-open after upgrade

A bridge that partially collapsed in Offaly in recent weeks is set to re-open this evening, Wednesday, July 18 after an intensive upgrade job.

The bridge, located at Aghamore on the L-1017-2 between Daingean and Croghan became structurally unsound on July 9, prompting an immediate road closure.

The road has remained closed every since but after nine days of work, the road will now re-open to traffic.

Bridge reconstruction works advanced at pace, and the finals phase of the upgrade, namely the parapet walls and tie-in works are to be completed today.

The road is set to re-open two days ahead of schedule.

