Suspicious traders reported calling to Offaly houses

Gardaí in Tullamore are warning residents to be vigilant for suspicious traders after reports of callers to houses in the town this morning, Wednesday, July 18.

Two men offering roofing work have been reported in Tullamore, prompting gardaí into the warning.

The men are travelling in a 12 KK registered Ford Transit van and are being described as suspicious by residents.

Gardaí issued a community alert early on Wednesday morning, asking people to report sightings of the van or individuals to Tullamore Garda Station.

People are being told "not to engage" with the men, while gardaí have repeated their calls for people to use only reputable tradespeople.

