REVEALED: The shocking amount collected through TV licence prosecutions in Offaly

Figures uncovered by the Offaly Express under the Freedom of Information Act reveal the staggeringly low payment of fines imposed as a result of TV licence prosecutions in Offaly.

Since January 2016, less than half (49%) of court proceedings taken over TV licence offences in Tullamore District Court have been successfully prosecuted.

In a period from January 2016 to April this year, 684 prosecutions have been sought in the Offaly court with just 339 being successfully prosecuted by authorities. The other 345 cases failed to see offenders prosecuted.

174 of the 379 prosecutions sought in 2016 were successful while 205 failed to result in a prosecution. Just 123 were successfully prosecuted in Offaly in 2017, while 85 cases failed to yield a penalty.

The figures reveal that prosecuted offenders are flouting the law when it comes to paying imposed fines for such offences. In the two years and four months from January 2016 to April 2018, fines of €81,183 were imposed through Tullamore District Court, but as of July 2018, just €8,479 of that total has been recovered by authorities.

In the first four months of 2018, fines totalling €9,240 were handed down at Tullamore District Court, but just €712 of that has actually been coughed up by offenders.

Offenders from 2016, who have now had two years to pay up, have racked up fines amounting to €43,713, but to date, just €5,280 of that has been recovered. Similarly, as little as €2,487 of the €28,230 racked up in fines through Tullamore District Court in 2017 has been paid over.

The figures reveal show that €72,704 in court imposed TV licence fines are outstanding in Offaly, relating to court proceedings from January 2016 to April 2018. The Court Service has said that no appeals against convictions were heard in that period.

Under the law, households must pay the standard TV licence fee for each television set in their property, including holiday homes.

