Offaly to get brand new volunteer centre after funding boost

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has confirmed that Offaly is to get a brand new full-time Volunteer Centre and additional resources of approximately €120,000.

"I was pleased to be in a position to arrange a meeting with Minister Sean Kyne and the Offaly Volunteering Information Service at their offices in Tullamore in April of this year," Marcella explained.

Minister Kyne was said to be hugely impressed with the service currently being provided in Offaly and was appraised of the need for additional resources to support local volunteers and volunteer involving organisations.

The full time Volunteer Centre when established will be capable of providing a much more comprehensive service to volunteers and associated organisations. The centre will have full-time staff and will create additional employment in Tullamore.

