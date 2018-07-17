'Offer stable government or go to the country' - Offaly politician issues warning

Offaly County Councillor and RENUA Ireland leader Cllr. John Leahy has warned that, "Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have a responsibility to offer us stable government or go to the country."

Speaking on the growing electoral uncertainty Cllr. Leahy said: "Ireland is facing serious budgetary and Brexit challenges across the summer and into the autumn."

"Against a context such as this the current electoral soap-opera is immature and unwise. Playing political ‘pass the parcel’ on confidence and supply is the last thing we need to be indulging in during our coming summer of uncertainty," Leahy claimed.

"It is silly season politics of the worst type. Mr Varadkar has a particular duty of leadership to end the current game of musical chairs. He must decide whether he wants to go for a mandate in September or seek a two-year confidence and supply deal," John said.

He said that "Fianna Fail also bear a responsibility, if they are planning to stay in opposition to at least give Mr Varadkar the tools to finally start running the country."

"Ireland’s current stability has been hard won on the backs of working people. The last thing we need is a government on political probation being sent out to represent us on Brexit."

"Fianna Fail need to remember too, the old maxim about the virtue of deciding whether you are getting on or staying off the pot," Leahy concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

