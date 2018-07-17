Offaly TD calls for Early Childcare pre-school intake to be restored

Last week in the Dáil, Offaly TD Carol Nolan called on Minister Katherine Zappone to restore the pre-school intake for Early Childhood Education to twice yearly.

Speaking on Topical Issues the Independent TD criticised the Ministers decision to reduce the three-times-a-year intakes of January, April and September to just a single entry point in September.

“The proposed changes will have the effect of compelling some children to enter the Programme too early, whilst denying access to others who are almost a year older and quite ready to start," Carol said.

Deputy Nolan also criticised the reduction in entry age eligibility from 3yrs of age to 2yrs and 8mths. “There are logistical issues for pre-school providers arising from the lowering of age as many children are not toilet trained at this stage, and pre-schools are not commissioned to undertake nappy-changing.”

Deputy Nolan spoke of the immense value of early-years education to child development and commended the work of the Dept of Education in the development of the Aistear Early Childhood Curriculum which nurtures children to grow and develop as competent and confident learners.

However, the Independent TD stressed the importance of ensuring that all children have equitable access to the Scheme and, in so far as is possible, each benefits to the same degree as another.

“It is evident that the imminent changes will adversely affect some children based on an arbitrary administrative decision which now only provides for a September intake. This is not a child–centred decision, it’s a service delivery one,” Deputy Nolan said.

She also informed the Minister that she has had many representations from parents and childcare providers alike, requesting that at least two intakes be maintained in January and September and called for a review of the Decision before the next re-school year begins.

Minister Zappone indicated that she is open to representations being made to her directly in this regard.

