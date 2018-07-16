Offaly school being investigated as €11,000 goes missing

An Offaly school is under investigation due to missing accounting documentation for up to €11,000 of fundraised cash, the Irish Independent has reported.

The Department of Education has confirmed that a rural school in Offaly is the subject of an investigation by the Financial Support Services Unit (FSSU), a mechanism set up by the Department to advise on financial record-keeping and conduct at schools around the country.

The Irish Independent report that concerns have been raised at the school where up to €11,000 of cash, some fundraised by students, is unaccounted for.

The lack of accounting for the sum relates to a three-year period. The investigation is probing unusual payments at the school.

One alleged payment was made to a member of staff as they waited for a resolution to an Online Claims application through the Department of Education.

It has also been alleged that an accounts book and notes kept by a member of staff who documented the money has gone missing. The Department has said a number of other issues are being probed in relation to the school's finances.

It's understood a separate internal board of management investigation is also underway at the school. The FSSU audit of the school's financial situation has been ongoing since late last year, according to the Irish Independent.

