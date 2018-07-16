Tributes flood in after death of popular Offaly businesswoman

Tributes have been paid after the death of businesswoman Olive Flynn who passed away after illness on Sunday, July 15.

Olive owned and ran Flynn's Centra Fingerboard on the Charleville Road in Tullamore along with her husband Aidan and was hugely popular in the town and her native Ballycumber.

Olive died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday. She will be sadly missed by her husband Aidan, daughter Niamh, sons Stephen and Niall, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Flynn's Centra Fingerboard will remain closed until Wednesday, July 18 as a mark of respect. Customers and friends from Tullamore and beyond have been paying heartfelt tributes to Olive on social media.

Pip Larkin wrote, "I am so sad to hear this. She was a lovely woman. May she rest in peace, while Melissa Brady said, "So very sorry to hear the sad news. May you rest in peace, Olive. You fought a hard battle and my thoughts and prayers are with the Flynn family."

Elaine O'Rourke commented, "Our sincerest condolences to Aidan and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time. May Olive Rest In Peace."

Funeral Arrangements:

Olive will be reposing at her home on Monday from 2pm until rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Offaly Dóchas Cancer Support Group.

House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

