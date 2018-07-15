WARNING: Motorists advised to take extra care on wet roads after dry spell

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution on roads following a break in the long spell of dry weather. The current conditions pose added dangers to road users.

Roads are more slippery when the weather breaks after a long dry spell. Roads have seen a build up of a film of tar, rubber and oil deposit. In places, roads will be slippery as a result of the overnight rain.

In conditions like this, the RSA advises drivers to:

Slow down. Drive at an appropriate speed to the conditions.

Don’t tailgate - Allow extra distance to the vehicle in front especially when driving behind heavy goods vehicles.

Check tyres to ensure minimum tread depth of 1.6mm and ensure correct tyre pressures.

Drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected