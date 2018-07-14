Tullamore Credit Union holding fantastic Junior Members Day

Tullamore Credit Union is hosting a day for all its Junior Members that is absolutely not to be missed.

The event takes place in Lough Boora Park on Saturday, July 21 from 12pm to 3pm. There will be face painting, bike hire, Fairy Avenue, and competitions on the day.

The fantastic event is open to all junior member who have accounts with Tullamore Credit Union Ltd. And it is not too late to open your account to get an exclusive ticket. To pick up your ticket, just call into Tullamore Credit Union. But be quick and call in soon as there is limited availability.