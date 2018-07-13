Offaly charity event raises a truly staggering amount for local girl

A massive charity event held in Tullamore last Sunday has raised a truly staggering amount to help a three year old girl on her journey to recovery.

Carz and Coffee took place in Cloncollig Industrial Estate and was a fundraiser for Elsie Mae Scally, who has just turned three. Elsie was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year.

The event was free with those in attendance simply being asked to make a donation and their generosity was truly amazing as a total of €36,168.60 was raised.

The event included a range of the world's most recognisable super cars, modified cars, super cars, trucks, bike and much more besides and there was the opportunity for members of the public to take a ride in a supercar and to take a dream flight in a helicopter.

However the fundraising isn't even done yet. A raffle was launched at the event last weekend and there are some fantastic prizes to be won. First prize is €3,000, Second Prize is a holiday for four in Ibiza, Third Prize is a TV worth €999 and there are many more prizes to be won.

For more details go to the Carz N Coffee Facebook page by clicking here. All proceeds from the raffle as well as last weekend's event go to helping Elsie Mae Scally on here journey to recovery.