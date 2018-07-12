Warning issued over motor tax discount scam

Local authorities across the country, have warned the public to be wary of a motor tax online scam.



They are urging people not to buy into advertisements on social media selling discounted motor tax rates.

In a statement, the Longford Motor Taxation office said motor tax is never offered at discounted rates.

"Longford Motor Taxation office is aware of a social media post advertising 'discounted motor tax rates'. Please note that Motor Tax is never offered at discounted rates and you should only conduct your motor taxation transactions with your local Motor Taxation office or by using the Department of Transport, Trade and Sport official online motor tax website."