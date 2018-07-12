Car stolen after keys taken in Offaly burglary

Gardai in Offaly are investigating after a car was stolen from outside a house in the county in recent days.

A white Audi A4 with an 11 C registration was stolen from a house at Garr, Rhode last Friday, July 6 between 5pm and 11.35pm.

The keys of the car had been taken from inside the house by the intruders during a burglary.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car or any suspicious behaviour in the area on the dates specified to contact their local Garda Station.