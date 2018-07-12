19-year-old appears in Tullamore Court in connection with savage assault on two men in Midlands

Gardai have charged a 19-year old local man in relation to the assault on two men in the Knockmay area of Portlaoise on June 10.

The principal victim of the assault, Collie Aquino Teixeira McQuillan was hospitalised and he described his own injuries as follows.

"My lower jaw line has splintered bone and I have lost 2 teeth and another 2 teeth have been broken in half."

He was transferred from Portlaoise hospital to St. James Hospital in Dublin.

Gardai have said that two men were arrested on Saturday July, 7 and brought to Portlaoise Garda station.

One man, a juvenile, was subsequently released pending a file to the DPP whilst the other male was charged with two counts of Section 3 assault and brought to Tullamore court last Monday morning where he was remanded in custody.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who has any information in relation to this assault to please contact Portlaoise Garda station.