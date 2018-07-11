Multi-national e-commerce company to give presentation in Offaly

One of the world's top e-commerce platforms is coming to Offaly to give what it describes as an informal evening of short and informative e-commerce and entrepreneurial focused talks.

Canadian company Shopify employs over 3000 people and works with over 600,000 businesses in around 175 countries worldwide. Global brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff and Kylie Cosmetics utilise the platform.

The evening in Tullamore takes place on Thursday, July 26 at 'The Junction' which is based at Unit 19H in Axis Business Park in Tullamore.

Doors open at 6.30pm on the evening with the talks getting underway at 7pm. There will be a presentation on Shopify, Shopify Partners and Remote Working followed by a Q & A with Presenters.

