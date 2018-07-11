Work underway to replace collapsed Offaly bridge

Offaly County Council has begun work on replacing a bridge in Offaly which collapsed last week.

The bridge was situated on the L-1017-2 at Aghamore between Croghan and Daingean. It was closed last week following what Offaly County Council described as 'an initial partial collapse of sections and keystones from the stone arch bridge'. The road remained closed while an assessment was carried out.

The initial phase of the work will see the old bridge being removed before a new structure is put in place. Offaly Council expects the road to re-open on July 20 on completion of works.