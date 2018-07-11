BREAKING: It's raining in parts of Offaly...... barely

After almost three weeks without rain, water if falling from the sky in Offaly although it's barely leaving a damp spot on the ground.

Our picture shows a light drizzle that fell near Cadamstown in the last hour while there was also what could best be described as a light mist in Tullamore.

Met Eireann is forecasting some scattered showers but many areas staying dry. Apart from the odd spot of mist or drizzle tonight will be mainly dry with lows of 11 to 15 degrees in light breezes.

Tomorrow will be dry with just a the odd isolated shower.