Prize worth over €3,500 on offer for Best Dressed Lady Competition at the Kilbeggan Races

The largest race meeting of the year at the Kilbeggan Races is just over a week away.

Fashion is said to be in the eye of the beholder but two of the best judges in Ireland will be on hand to judge this event.

Valerie Roe PR has had a busy working career as Miss Ireland, modelling, singing, and managing the famed Lillie Bordello’s, meeting celebrities from The Rolling Stones to Leonardo de Caprio. With a strong work ethic as a PR, she run’s Dublin’s only 24 hour agency, with a well-tuned understanding of media and marketing. Bairbre Power is Fashion Editor of the Irish Independent and Weekend Magazine and on Twitter is one of Ireland’s main style influences. She is also Editor of Lineout and Mistletoe digital magazine.

Paddy Dunican stated, "We are delighted to welcome our new sponsor Bellamianta Luxury Tanning in association with Wineport Lodge as sponsors of our Best Dressed Lady Competition with a fabulous prize worth over €3,500."

The Midland’s National on Friday, July 20, commencing at 5.55pm, is one of the main summer steeplechases in Ireland, attracting entries from top trainers like Willie Mullins & Gordon Elliott. It also attracts large entries for the Best Dressed Ladies Competition with some wonderful prizes for the winner.

The prizes include:

Bellamianta Luxury Tan - a year’s supply of Bellamianta Luxury Tan for the winner worth €500.

3D Ireland- A voucher worth €500 from 3D Ireland,

Sarah Ethel-A set of beauty work hair extensions, applied by top stylist Sarah Ethel worth €1,000

Coco Boutique- a prize of a private collection dress (exclusive to Coco Boutique), and bespoke hat by Irish Milliner Deb Fanning, worth €500.

The Wineport Lodge in Glasson, Athlone, have been regular sponsors and supporters of the Best Dressed Ladies competition at Kilbeggan over the last few years. Their wonderful prize includes a VIP weekend in Wineport, comprising two nights in the newly refurbished champagne suite, which will include a bottle of champagne, flowers, chocolates, and a luxury bath basket. Breakfast and dinner will be provided on both days, and a VOYA body treatment each, as well as a luxury VOYA product hamper. The Wineport will also supply goodie bags to the 10 shortlisted ladies.

Ladies Day at the Kilbeggan Races has become the social event of the year in the Midland’s with a full evening of entertainment for all the family including live music, children’s entertainment, as well as the glamour of the Best Dressed Lady Competition and some exciting racing.

The admission price is €15 with special discounts available for Groups. Book on-line to avail of discounted tickets at www.kilbegganraces.com