Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision in Offaly

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured following collision in Offaly early yesterday morning.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the two vehicle collision which occurred around 7.30am on the N80 just outside the village of Killeigh on the road to Mountmellick. The scene was cordoned off for a time as Gardai examined the scene of the accident.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have any information to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 93 27 600.

MORE TO READ: Heatwave to end this weekend with rain on the way, weather forecaster predicts