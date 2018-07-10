More than 60 patients waiting for a bed across Midland Regional Hospitals

More than 60 patients are currently waiting on trolleys for admission to hospital across the Midlands Regional Hospitals.

According to the today's Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, 28 patients are waiting in Portlaoise, 22 are waiting in Tullamore and 13 are waiting in Mullingar bringing the total to 63.

Of those patients, all 28 in Portlaoise are on trolleys while nine in Tullamore and ten in Mullingar are on wards.

Nationally 344 patients are awaiting admission meaning that almost one fifth of those on trolleys or on wards are in the Midlands today.