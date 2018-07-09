Offaly road to remain closed as remaining structure of bridge is 'in danger of imminent collapse'

An Offaly road that was initially closed last Thursday will remain closed as the bridge that caused the initial closure is in danger of imminent collapse.

The L-1017-2 at Aghamore between Croghan and Daingean was closed last week following what Offaly County Council described as 'an initial partial collapse of sections and keystones from the stone arch bridge'. The road remained closed while an assessment was carried out.

Offaly County Council stated, "in view of the extensive deterioration and distortion found during this assessment, the Area Engineer has determined that the remaining structure is in danger of imminent collapse. The stone arch bridge is estimated to be in excess of 150 years old. Increased axle loads from Heavy Goods Vehicles, increasingly severe flood events and general fatigue and wear through aging has resulted in this structure reaching the end of its serviceable life."

The local authority says that plans are being finalised for a bridge replacement to commence early this week however the road will be closed until further notice to facilitate these works, with traffic diversions in place.

Offaly County Council says it isa actively working to minimise disruption and regret any inconvenience to road users.