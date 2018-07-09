Familiar Offaly voice returning to the airwaves in the midlands this weekend

Saturday morning radio is about to get more lively! After a seven year hiatus, renowned local broadcaster Liam Dumpleton is returning to Midlands 103 to present a hour-long talk show from 10am.

It will be distinct from weekday radio, promising a lighter look at local events, special guests and plenty of laughs. Given Mr Dumpleton’s past as a General Election candidate in Laois-Offaly, controversy won’t be too far away either.

Managing Director Albert FitzGerald is thrilled to welcome Liam back to the station for the first time since 2011.

“Liam is a great speech broadcaster and this new slot will suit him to a tee. Many stations are cutting back on their weekend schedules, introducing more automation and syndication, so we’re grateful to be in a position to invest in this new programme.”

Replacing the review programme ‘Your Week In The Midlands’, the new show launches this Saturday. A staple feature will be a guide to great things happening in your area at the weekend. That aside, Mr Dumpleton expects a varied format every week.

“Radio is the fine line between listening for gossip and being a little bit nosey – but in a nice way”.

Mr Dumpleton lives with his family in Tullamore and is well known to Midlands 103 listeners, having presented dedicated current affairs programming for Athlone and Mullingar, before becoming the station’s Deputy News Editor. He contested the 2011 General Election in Laois-Offaly as an independent candidate and has chaired many community organisations, including Birr Vintage Week.

Saturday View with Liam Dumpleton – Saturdays on Midlands 103 from 10am-11am – hits the airwaves on July 14.