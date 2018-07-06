BREAKING: Fire erupts again in Slieve Bloom mountains this evening

Less than 24 hours after the serious fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains was extinguished, another major fire has erupted this evening.

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising above the mountain in the general direction of Clonaslee. The smoke is visible from Killeigh to Tullamore and all the way to Kilcormac.

More details as we get them....

This picture showing the smoke against the clear blue sky was submitted to the Offaly Express by Lisa Multaney. You can share your pictures with us by sending them to news@offalyexpress.ie or use the 'Send Message' button on our Facebook page

Earlier today the Defence Forces released a dramatic video of a bird's eye view of one of their crews fighting the fire that raged through Thursday and Friday. You can see it here.