Offaly schools receive funding for development of new playgrounds

Two Offaly schools will benefit from over €34,000 in funding for the development of new playgrounds under the CLÁR Programme 2018

The money has been allocated for the development of the facilities at Dunkerrin National School and Roscomroe National School. €23,343.30 has been allocated to Dunkerrin National School and €10,684.89 has been allocated to Roscomroe National School

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy commented, "This funding has been allocated under the CLÁR Programme and I am delighted that this funding has been secured for these vibrant rural schools. The playgrounds will greatly improve the education experience for the students in these schools and it further demonstrates the Government’s commitment to investing in rural Ireland."

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, announced a total of €2.78million for 130 play areas and multi-use games areas (MUGAs) in rural communities today.

Minister Ring said. “I am delighted to be in a position to announce funding under the CLÁR programme of €2.78 million for play areas in rural communities. This follows on from last week’s announcement of funding of €4.8 million for safety measures around schools and community facilities in CLÁR areas.

“I have again decided that all applications that qualify under the Play Areas Measure of the programme will receive funding this year. These projects will make the areas in which they are located more attractive places for families to live in and settle, in line with the aim of the CLÁR programme.”