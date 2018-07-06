Supercars and helicopters to feature at massive fundraiser for Offaly girl this Sunday

The eagerly anticipated Carz N'Coffee event in Tullamore this Sunday will also serve as a fundraiser for a local girl who has Leukaemia.

Elsie Mae Scally, who has just turned three, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year. All proceeds from the event this Sunday will go to Elsie Mae.

The event takes place in Cloncollig Industiral Estate from 10am to 2pm on Sunday and there will truly be something for everyone on the day.

It will include a range of the world's most recognisable super cars, modified cars, super cars, trucks, bike and much more besides.

There is the opportunity for members of the public to take a ride in a supercar and to take a dream flight in a helicopter.

Ruaile Buaile are also taking time out of there busy schedule to come along and sing live.

Also on site for the kids will be the Bumble Play Bus which has been donated for the day. There will be facepainting and special guests, Paw Patrol.

Entry to the event us free but organisers are asking those attending to give a donation with all proceeds going to Elsie Mae and her family to help them.

A Monster Draw will also be launched on the day which will be held later this year

Due to the high volume of vehicles expected at the show, organisers are opening the gates from 8.30am and want to have all cars, trucks, bikes on display ready for 10am for the start of the show.

Those displaying their vehicles are asked to arrive early to get a good spot and are also being asked to remain until 2pm for safety reasons and for the presentation of prizes in the Show N'Shine competition with trophies for best modified, best classic, best supercar, best truck. There will also be Runner up prizes of a gift bag from AADBL Automotive Cleaning