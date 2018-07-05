Firefighters rescue the most adorable animal from Slieve Bloom fire

Amid the fires scorching through the Slieve Bloom mountains yesterday, Offaly Fire and Rescue Service managed to find time to do some animal rescuing.

This picture from Offaly Fire and Rescue Service shows one member of the crew with an adorable young deer that was rescued from the fire.

Fire crews from Laois and Offaly have been battling the fires along with Coillte and the Defence Forces.

The fire began yesterday Wednesday on moorland near Kinnitty and Cadamstown in Offaly, spreading to Coillte owned forestry. The cause is yet unknown.

