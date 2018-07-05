Offaly gardaí issue warning over scam phonecalls reported in the county

Gardaí in Offaly have issued a warning after a number of scam phonecalls were reported to Birr Garda Station on Thursday.

The gardaí told the Offaly Express that the people reported the calls where the caller claimed to be from phone, internet and telelvision provider, eir.

The caller goes on to inform the target that "persons unknown are trying to hack their computers." From there, the scam artists asked for locals computer and account information to "ensure no money had been taken from their accounts."

Gardaí have said they have been in contact with eir and the company categorically stated that no such calls are being made from their offices.

People are being told to ignore the calls and report them to their local gardaí if they find themselves receiving such communication.

