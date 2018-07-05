BREAKING: Offaly road closed after bridge collapses

A road in north Offaly has been closed following a bridge collapse.

Offaly County Council has issued a notice of an Emergency Road closure for the L-1017 at Aghamore, Croghan. The road runs between Croghan and Daingean. It will be closed until further notice.

Traffic diversions will be in place and an alternative route is via Rhode, Mountlucas and on to Daingean

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.