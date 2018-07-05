Offaly County Council holding free household hazardous waste collection day

Offaly County Council is encouraging householders across the county to avail of its Free Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, July 7 from 8am to 3pm (last car entry 2.45pm) on this day only.

Many everyday household items, fluids and containers are considered hazardous to both the environment and human health if not stored and disposed of correctly. These items are often kept in a house or shed for many years as people don’t know how to get rid of them safely.

Certain hazardous wastes found around the home can be disposed of free of charge at Derryclure Waste & Recycling Centre, Killeigh Road, Tullamore. These items include aerosols, paints, anti-freeze, oil filters, paints and varnishes.

A full list of waste items is displayed on the poster below.