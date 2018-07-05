Crimestoppers launches appeal for information on disappearance of man from Midlands hospital

An Garda Síochána & Crimestoppers have today launched an appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of Rafal Filipowicz in Portlaoise on March 16, 2018

At approximately 8.09am on March 16 this year, Rafal Filipowicz left Portlaoise Hospital and has not been seen since.

Rafal is Polish, 30 years of age, 5’ 11” tall, he has short brown receding hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. When last seen he was wearing a red polo t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners. He was last seen exiting Portlaoise General Hospital towards the Dublin Road.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Speaking today, Inspector Audrey Dormer, Carlow Garda Station said, "Rafal left Portlaoise General Hospital on March 16 and he has not been seen since. He has not contacted anyone and we are very concerned for his safety. I would urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25."

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton commented, "Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”