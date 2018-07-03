Tullamore Fast Food outlet set to reopen following a month long renovation

A popular Fast Food outlet in Tullamore is set to reopen tomorrow after being closed for a month for major renovation works.

McDondalds on the Church Road closed on June 5 to facilitate the works which will see the installation of kiosk ordering, phone charging and interactive tablets.

The fencing around the building has been removed this evening as the finishing touches are being put in place ahead of th4e reopening.

McDonalds was granted planning permission for a small extension at their Tullamore restaurant by Offaly County Council.

The plans sought permission for an extension to the restaurant's entrance area, including modifications to the stall risers, and glazing along the north and south-facing facades.

The alterations, which have now been given the green light, will include cladding over the existing roof with composite aluminium panels.