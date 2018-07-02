COMMUNITY ALERT WARNING: Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly

An Offaly County Councillor has posted a Community Alert Warning this evening and is asking people to report sightings of two specific cards.

Councillor John Leahy issued the warning in relation to reports of a 141 or 142 WH Skoda calling to houses in Ferbane selling footwear.

He also issued a Community Alert Warning for a white 181 KE registered car with three males selling knives in the Cloghan area.

Councillor is urging anyone who spots these vehicles or individuals to report sightings.