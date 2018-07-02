COMMUNITY ALERT WARNING: Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly
Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly
An Offaly County Councillor has posted a Community Alert Warning this evening and is asking people to report sightings of two specific cards.
Councillor John Leahy issued the warning in relation to reports of a 141 or 142 WH Skoda calling to houses in Ferbane selling footwear.
He also issued a Community Alert Warning for a white 181 KE registered car with three males selling knives in the Cloghan area.
Councillor is urging anyone who spots these vehicles or individuals to report sightings.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on