COMMUNITY ALERT WARNING: Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly

Warning issued about individuals selling door to door in Offaly

An Offaly County Councillor has posted a Community Alert Warning this evening and is asking people to report sightings of two specific cards.

Councillor John Leahy issued the warning in relation to reports of a 141 or 142 WH Skoda calling to houses in Ferbane selling footwear.

Read also: Motorist has lucky escape after crashing through Offaly roundabout

He also issued a Community Alert Warning for a white 181 KE registered car with three males selling knives in the Cloghan area. 

Councillor is urging anyone who spots these vehicles or individuals to report sightings.