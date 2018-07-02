Motorist has lucky escape after crashing through Offaly roundabout

A motorist in Offaly had a very lucky escape on Sunday morning when the vehicle they were driving crashed through a roundabout on the Tullamore bypass completely destroying one of the signposts along the way.

Gardai say the single vehicle accident occurred at 6.30am on Sunday morning and, incredibly, given the amount of damage caused, no one was injured.

From these pictures, taken at the scene on Sunday, it appears the vehicle approached the Charleville Roundabout from the Ballard Roundabout. It appears to have gone straight on through the roundabout, clipping the first sign as it did so.

The first sign the vehicle clipped on the roundabout and the tyre tracks heading through the grass

From there, the vehicle appears to have continued through the grass and across the roundabout before crashing through a second sign on the opposite side of the roundabout, completely destroying it in the process. All that remained were the twisted poles while the shattered pieces of the sign itself had been moved to the grass verge across the road.

The remains of the sign that was on the roundabout which were left at the side of the road

From the trail of fluids on the road, it appears that the car eventually came to a stop on the exit from the roundabout that leads into Charleville Estate. Pieces of debris from the car also remain at the scene, including part of a number plate.

The remains of the sign on the roundabout on the Tullamore bypass and the trail of oil leading to where the car eventually came to a stop at the gates to Charleville Estate