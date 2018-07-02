Offaly County Council to close as mark of respect to late colleague

Offaly County Council has issued a public notice to warn the public that their offices in Tullamore will be closed on Tuesday, July 3 as a mark of respect to the late John Dench.

Áras an Chontae will close its doors from 11.30am. The motor tax office and cash office will be closed to the public for the entire day.

Counter Services including Housing, Finance, Planning, Environment and Water, Roads, Corporate Services, Human Resources and Information Systems will be closed from 11.30am.

Offaly County Council said the decision has been made "as a mark of respect to our late friend and colleague John Dench."

John was a long-time colleague of those in Offaly County Council and passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family on Sunday, July 1.

John was a beloved husband of Ger and much loved father of Sean, Sarah, Jack and Emma. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brothers Peter and Barry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Details

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society House Private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.