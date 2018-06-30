Offaly Fire Service deal with numerous fires across county as hot weather continues

Offaly Fire and Rescue has dealt with numerous fires across the county in recent days including one just off the Sragh Road in Tullamore today.

The hot and dry weather has left areas bone dry and prone to fire. Offaly Fire and Rescue is urging people not to light any outdoor fires as even the smallest fire can rapidly spread and get out of control.

The fire today in Tullamore was on the Sragh Road and crews from Tullamore and Clara Fire Station were dispatched to fight it. The Sragh Road was closed as the fire was dealt with and cars were diverted.

Our fire brigades are currently dealing with a Boundary Fire in Tullamore. Sragh Road is blocked. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/cfZi6fcfni — Offalycoco (@offalycoco) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile in the north of the county, in the last 24 hours Edenderry Fire Brigade have been fighting gorse and forest fires in Donadee, Ballyhagan, Blundell Wood and Clonbullogue.