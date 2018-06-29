Car seized as Offaly drink-driver is caught without tax

Gardaí in Edenderry seized a car after stopping a suspected drink-driver in Edenderry in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 24.

They stopped the driver at the Boyne Meadows housing estate on the Dublin Road at 12:45am on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The motorist was arrested for an alleged drink driving offence.

The car was also seized as it was found not to have an up to date tax certificate.

