Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Edenderry pub

A Garda probe has been launched after an alleged assault in an Edenderry pub.

Gardaí at Edenderry Garda Station were called to the scene of an incident at a pub on JKL Street in the town at approximately 12.30am on Monday morning, June 25.

A man in his 60s alleges he was assaulted on the premises.

There were no visible injuries and no arrests were made at the scene.

Gardaí told the Offaly Express that their investigation is ongoing.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.