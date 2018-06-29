BREAKING: Offaly stretch of M7 closed due to crash and cattle on the road

Gardaí have advised that part of the M7 is closed following an accident.

The M7 is closed northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea as emergency services deal with the collision.

There are also reports of cattle on the same stretch. It's unclear whether or not the cattle were involved in the accident.

Gardaí are telling motorists to use alternative routes. Diversions are in place. 

UPDATE 10:30am - The road has now re-opened.

