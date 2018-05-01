Offaly Supermacs hit by overnight raiders

Gardaí are investigating an overnight burglary at the Supermacs fast food restaurant in Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly.

At 4.10am on Tuesday morning, May 1, gardaí believe a black Audi car pulled outside the restaurant on Main Street. A number of men left the vehicle and ran inside the Supermacs branch while one remained on the street.

Gardaí say it appears the raiders failed to open the safe during the break-in but that they stole the hard drive from the camera system before making their escape.

They left in the direction of Cloghan in the same vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710.

