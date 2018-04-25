Offaly TD condemns government's 'pension failings'

Carol Nolan, TD for Offaly-North Tipperary, has hit out at the Government’s "failure to fulfil its fiscal responsibilities and legal duties for the extension of State pension rights to Community Employment Supervisors."

Speaking last night in the Dáil in support of the Fianna Fáil motion to instate the Labour Court recommendation of 2008 for CE Supervisor pension rights, Deputy Nolan stated that, “ since the commencement of the Community Employment Programme in 1994 the Scheme has been an outstanding Labour Market intervention."

"It has provided fruitful employment and skills acquisition to hundreds of thousands of Long Term Unemployed across this State, from where the vast majority have progressed to both mainstream and self-employment. The social benefit of the work undertaken has been reaped by thousands of communities across the country.”

There are currently some 1,250 CE Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors managing a workforce of 25,000 CE workers in schemes across the length and breadth of the country.

"They are contracted directly to a local employer in the same manner as teachers or nurses and their salaries funded entirely by the exchequer however, they are not extended the same rights and entitlements of other public sector workers," Carol said.

Deputy Nolan stated that, the “legal and fiscal relationship between CE Supervisors and the State is no different than that of other public sector workers who are contracted by intermediary bodies. Failure to fund pensions for CE Supervisors renders the State complicit in an evasion of its fiscal obligations and in the deprivation of employment rights to a de facto public service sector.”

Deputy Nolan praised the work of CE supervisors and assistant supervisors and iterated that their work is being undervalued by this Government. She concluded by asking the Minister for “respect and fair play” and called on the Government to “get up off its hands and deliver on these entitlements.”

