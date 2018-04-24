Two women hospitalised after two-car Edenderry crash

Two women have been brought to Tullamore Hospital after a two-car collision on the main Edenderry to Enfield road near Carbury.

The two vehicles collided at approximately 4.30pm today, Tuesday, April 24.

The two female drivers of the cars, one aged in her 70s and the other in her 40s were taken to Tullamore Hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There were two other females, aged 10 and 16 travelling as passengers in the car with the woman in her 40s. They were uninjured.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.